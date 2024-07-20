Sensible people should take cognisance: Sharad Pawar on RSS chief's 'superman' remarks

Pune: NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday said "sensible people" should take note of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent marks on man wanting to become a superman and the god.

"Someone started calling self a god and now people from the BJP and RSS are talking about it. Sensible people should take note of this," Pawar said when reporters sought his comment on Bhagwat's remarks.

Speaking in Jharkhand on Thursday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief had said in the course of self-development, a man may want to become 'superman', then 'Devta' and 'Bhagwan' and aspire for 'vishwaroop', but nobody is certain what lies ahead.