<p>Mumbai: A 24-year-old employee of a private firm in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>has been arrested for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing a woman colleague, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint lodged at the Agripada police station, the accused, a resident of Sewri Cross Road, was apprehended late on Thursday night, an official said.</p>.<p>The 19-year-old complainant has alleged that the accused sent her obscene videos and sought sexual relations, he said.</p>.<p>The official said that the accused allegedly targeted women of a particular community, sending them objectionable messages and obscene videos and making vulgar comments while chatting with them.</p>.TCS Nashik Case: Male accused acted like organised gang to target female colleagues, says police.<p>The accused also stalked the complainant on several occasions, he said.</p>.<p>According to the complainant's father, the accused got her mobile phone number from the company's WhatsApp group and had targeted at least three women of a particular community.</p>.<p>The official said that the accused has been arrested under sections 77 (voyeurism), 78 (stalking), 79 (words, gestures, sounds, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the IT Act.</p>.<p>The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody till April 28, he added.</p>