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'Sent obscene videos, made vulgar comments': Mumbai man arrested for stalking, sexually harassing female colleague

The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody till April 28
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:47 IST
MumbaiCrimeArrestMaharahstra

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