Setback to NCP (SP) as its leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure joins BJP ahead of Council polls

<p>Mumabi: In a big boost to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>, veteran politician and former minister Prajakt Tanpure—a prominent leader from the Ahilyanagar district with deep roots and cooperatives—on Saturday joined the saffron party after quitting Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).</p><p>Tanpure, a former MLA from Rahuri in Ahilyanagar district - earlier known as Ahmednagar - was in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis </a>and Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil for some time. </p><p>Tanpure joined the BJP at a function presided over by state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and former Ahmednagar MP Dr Sujay Vikhe-Patil.</p>.Maharashtra by-polls: BJP banks on Kardile legacy, NCP (SP) backs Mokate in Rahuri.<p>Tanpure may be asked to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections from the Ahmednagar Local Authorities’ constituency.</p><p>“I did not have any pressure to join the BJP. I have joined the BJP to take Rahuri ahead,” said Tanpure.</p><p>The 49-year-old Tanpure is a two-time MLA from Rahuri from the undivided NCP and was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. </p><p>Tanpure’s father Prasadrao Tanpure was a five-time Congress MLA from the Rahuri seat and a one-term MP from the erstwhile Kopargaon seat. </p><p>Tanpure is the nephew of former NCP (SP) state unit president and MLA Jayant Patil, who is a close aide of Sharad Pawar. </p><p>In the by-elections from Rahuri, Tanpure opted out of contesting which made it easy for BJP’s Akshay Kardile, whose father Shivajirao Kardile died, necessitating the by-elections. </p><p>Before he left the Sharad Pawar-led party, Tanpure called on NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule. </p><p>“Yes, he met me…he explained his position and problems for which he took this step. I cannot speak everything before the camera,” said Sule, the Baramati MP.</p><p>When asked about BJP’s ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ campaign, she said: “I don’t have any issue about Tanpure leaving us. However, I have one observation. If you look at Ahilyanagar district there is only one leader (Legislative Council Chairperson) Prof Ram Shinde who is from the BJP. If you look at the rest, all others who are now with the BJP had earlier been with the Congress.” </p><p>The Tanpure family wields considerable considerable influence in the region and controls the Rahuri Municipal Council. </p>