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Homeindiamaharashtra

Setback to NCP (SP) as its leader and ex-Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure joins BJP ahead of Council polls

Tanpure may be asked to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections from the Ahmednagar Local Authorities’ constituency.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 13:36 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndian politcs

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