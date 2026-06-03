<p>Mumbai: At least seven persons were killed and more than 40 injured after two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/msrtc-to-reintroduce-3x2-seating-in-buses-to-increase-revenue-passenger-capacity-3535285">MSRTC</a>) buses collided near the historic town of Bardoli in Gujarat's Surat district on Tuesday evening.</p><p>The accident occurred on National Highway 53 near the Uva-Manekpor area, a key road corridor linking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>and Gujarat. Both vehicles involved in the mishap belonged to the MSRTC, popularly known as ST buses.</p><p><em>Viewer discretion is advised.</em></p>.<p>According to preliminary investigations, an ST bus travelling from Dhule to Surat via Navapur first rammed into a water tanker moving ahead of it on the highway. The impact caused the bus to cross the central divider and collide head-on with another ST bus travelling from Chalisgaon to Surat on the opposite carriageway.</p><p>The force of the collision caused one of the buses to overturn into a roadside low-lying area and subsequently catch fire, complicating rescue operations.</p>.5 killed as two state-run buses from Maharashtra collide near Surat; one catches fire.<p>Officials said each bus was carrying around 30 passengers. Emergency services rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the situation and expressed grief over the loss of lives.</p><p>"The accident involving an ST bus from Maharashtra in Surat district of Gujarat, resulting in the death of some individuals, is an extremely tragic incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the deceased and share in the grief of their families," Fadnavis said.</p><p>He said the MSRTC management and the Jalgaon district administration were in constant touch with authorities in Surat and that all necessary assistance was being provided to the victims and their families.</p><p>"Complete care is being taken of those injured in this accident. I pray for their speedy recovery," he added.</p><p>State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan confirmed that seven people had died in the accident.</p><p>President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences over the tragedy. "The news of the loss of lives in a road accident in Surat district of Gujarat is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.</p>.At least 8 killed as blaze erupts after accident involving car, trucks in Pune.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for those injured.</p><p>Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar urged the Maharashtra government to announce financial assistance for the families of the deceased and ensure timely medical and financial support for the injured. He also called for arrangements to transport the bodies of the victims back to Maharashtra.</p><p>Surat Rural Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said rescue and medical teams responded swiftly after the accident.</p><p>"Seven people have tragically lost their lives so far. We are in constant contact with emergency response teams and the victims have been shifted to the sub-district civil hospital and other nearby healthcare facilities. Around 25 to 30 injured passengers are receiving treatment," he said.</p><p>The accident once again highlights concerns over highway safety on some of western India's busiest transport corridors, where heavy commercial traffic and long-distance passenger vehicles share congested stretches of road. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.</p>