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Seven killed as two Maharashtra ST buses collide near Surat; PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 02:48 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 02:48 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAccidentSurat

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