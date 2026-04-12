<p>Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists have sounded the alarm over sewage contamination at the DPS Flamingo Lake in Nerul, even as they declared a wetland emergency in three major waterbird habitats within the globally significant Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary Ramsar site.</p><p>Environmental groups have demanded the immediate reopening of the lake’s main southern water channel from the creek, which they say was buried during construction of an access road to the water transport passenger terminal at Nerul.</p><p>Expert opinion from a senior environmental scientist familiar with wetland ecology has reinforced fears that the lake water has turned toxic because of organic waste, making the wetland unsuitable as a feeding ground for water birds, according to a statement by NatConnect Foundation.</p>.Flamingos arrive, but skip major Navi Mumbai lakes as toxicity rises.<p>The warning is underscored by a visible ecological signal: flamingos have not arrived at the lake this season, said NatConnect director B N Kumar.</p><p>The situation has worsened with thick sheets of algae spreading across the lake surface, turning the waterbody into what resembled dense sludge as forest department teams began cleanup operations, Kumar said.</p><p>“These thick layers of algae are not suitable for flamingos to rest or roost on,” the scientist, who requested anonymity, said, according to the NatConnect statement.</p><p>When informed that local activists had also spotted froth and traces of oil on the water surface, the scientist said these could be signs of urban or industrial sewage entering the wetland.</p><p>Kumar said a major drain connects to the lake through two inlets and outlets. While creek water enters the lake during high tide, sewage flowing towards the creek also finds its way into the wetland.</p><p>Conservationist Jyoti Nadkarni said stagnant water not being fully flushed out during low tide was also contributing to algae growth. Contaminated water, she warned, does not support the microorganisms and small fish that sustain flamingos and other water birds.</p><p>Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society, which is fighting legal battles to protect the lake, said he was shocked to see froth floating on the wetland’s surface.</p><p>Rekha Sankhala, convenor of the Save Mangroves & Flamingos Forum, called for urgent ecological restoration of the lake and sustained monitoring, warning that the wetland remains unfit to receive flamingos. She urged citizens, activists and authorities to unite in protecting the fragile habitat and restoring its former “pink beauty.”</p><p>NatConnect had earlier commissioned water sample testing by SSAS Laboratory, which showed severe ecological stress. Key indicators, including TDS, pH, BOD and COD, were far beyond safe limits, pointing to stagnant water, heavy organic pollution and significant chemical contamination.</p><p>NatConnect had earlier escalated the issue to the Prime Minister’s Office in a World Water Day appeal, following which the Centre referred the matter to the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority.</p>