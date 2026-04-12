Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Sewage threatens DPS Flamingo Lake in Navi Mumbai

Environmental groups have demanded the immediate reopening of the lake’s main southern water channel from the creek.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 05:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 05:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraenvironmentNavi MumbaiFlamingo

Follow us on :

Follow Us