Shahu Maharaj to contest from Kolhapur, son Sambhaji withdraws

The 76-year-old Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj is highly respected across Maharashtra.

Shrimant Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati’s candidature would be supported by MVA allies - Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP).

After it became final that Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj would contest, his son Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said that he would not be contesting polls. “The moment it was decided that Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj would contest the polls, my father is revered to me, he has expressed desire to contest the elections, people also want him to contest…I was keen, places like Kolhapur and Nashik were discussed…I would not be contesting the polls…we will give one-thousand per cent,” said Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati on Wednesday.

“There is a consensus that people want Maharaj to contest…we all would be with Maharaj till the finishing point,” he said, adding that Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj would be speaking. “My and (my brother) Maloji Raje Chhatrapati, others, we all would be working,” he said.

Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati was a President-nominated Rajya Sabha member from 13 June, 2016 to 3 May, 2022, and later he floated Swarajya Sangathan and was travelling extensively across the state.

It may be recalled, the undivided Shiv Sena then headed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had offered him to join the party and contest the June 2022 Rajya Sabha polls, however, SambhajiRaje declined.