Sharad Pawar asks SC to urgently hear plea against EC's Feb 6 order on alloting party and symbol to Ajit Pawar group

New Delhi: Patriarch of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar on Friday asked the Supreme Court to urgently consider his plea against the Election Commission's decision to recognise the group led by Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar as the real political party.

In view of Assembly sessions next week, Pawar's group of MLAs are likely to face a whip issued by the Ajit Pawar group, senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

The counsel also submitted that the Sharad Pawar group has not been allocated any symbol by the Election Commission.

In a writ petition, Sharad Pawar challenged the poll panel's decision of February 6, recognising the group by Ajit Pawar as the NCP and awarding it the 'clock' party symbol.

The plea has been filed through advocate Abhishek Jebraj.

Ajit Pawar's group has already filed a caveat in the matter.