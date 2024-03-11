Sharad Pawar hits out at BJP over misuse of central agencies

Mumbai: Lashing out at the BJP for what he described as misuse of central agencies, veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Monday wanted to know as to why since 2014 not a single leader of the saffron party has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Pawar, who leads the NCP (SCP), said that there is a rampant use of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax besides others.

To support his contention, Pawar revealed comparative figures of the Dr Manmohan Singh-headed Congress-led UPA, which was in power from 2004-14 and the current Narendra Modi-headed BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre from 2014-24.

“ED is the supporting party of the BJP...it appears so,” Pawar told reporters in Pune.