Sharad Pawar leads opposition's attack on Girish Mahajan over remarks on Operation Blue Star

<p>Mumbai: Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday intensified its attack on Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/like-invasion-by-abdali-bjps-girish-mahajan-sparks-row-with-remark-on-indira-gandhi-over-operation-blue-star-4033059">over his remarks</a> at an Operation Blue Star commemoration event in Punjab.</p><p>MVA, with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar leading the charge, asserted that criticism of the military operation amounted to an insult to the nation and its security forces.</p><p>This comes on a day Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came to the defence of his Cabinet colleague Mahajan.</p>.Complaint filed against woman who confronted Maha minister Girish Mahajan over traffic jam during Mumbai rally.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal also targeted Mahajan, the state's Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister and a close aide of Fadnavis.</p><p>The controversy stems from Mahajan's participation in the 42nd anniversary commemoration of Operation Blue Star at the Damdami Taksal headquarters in Amritsar on June 6. During his speech, Mahajan described the operation as a "black day" and compared it to the 18th-century invasions of Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali.</p><p>"For us, Operation Blue Star is a black day. Our brothers and sisters were martyred and killed. It was a military attack on our holy shrine. Indira Ji forcibly sent them to Punjab and into our sacred place. It was like the invitation of Ahmad Shah Abdali," Mahajan had said.</p><p>Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Indian Army between June 1 and June 10, 1984, to flush out militants led by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Bhindranwale, who headed the Damdami Taksal, was among those killed during the operation.</p><p>Reacting strongly, Pawar said such remarks were unacceptable and ignored the circumstances that led to the military action.</p><p>"Operation Blue Star was a sacrifice made by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Some people had taken a different path and the country had to take difficult decisions. Indira Gandhi never compromised on the country's prestige and security," Pawar said.</p><p>The veteran leader added that while the Sikh community had made immense contributions to India's defence and food security, the events leading to the operation could not be viewed in isolation.</p><p>Raut accused Mahajan of glorifying Bhindranwale and undermining the sacrifices made in combating separatist violence.</p><p>"Calling Bhindranwale a martyr is deeply disturbing. Have we forgotten the countless innocent lives lost to Khalistani terrorism? Public representatives must honour the victims, not romanticise figures associated with a violent chapter of India's history," he said.</p><p>Sapkal demanded Mahajan's dismissal from the Cabinet, saying his remarks effectively questioned India's fight against terrorism.</p><p>"Operation Blue Star was not directed against any religion. It was a difficult but necessary military action against armed Khalistani terrorists who were conspiring to break India up. Indira Gandhi and General Arun Kumar Vaidya ultimately laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the nation," Sapkal said.</p><p>Defending Mahajan, Fadnavis had said the minister's remarks had been taken out of context and noted that Mahajan had already issued a clarification.</p><p>"If one looks at his entire speech, such questions do not arise. He attended the programme at the invitation of Sikh organisations and paid his respects there," the Chief Minister said.</p><p>Fadnavis also referred to the anti-Sikh violence that followed Indira Gandhi's assassination, saying, "The massacre of Sikhs in Delhi, Punjab and other parts of the country under Congress rule is also a historical fact. Nobody can forget that truth."</p>