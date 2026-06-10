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Homeindiamaharashtra

Sharad Pawar leads opposition's attack on Girish Mahajan over remarks on Operation Blue Star

This comes on a day Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came to the defence of his Cabinet colleague Mahajan.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:03 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarGirish Mahajan

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