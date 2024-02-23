Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) to sound tutari for Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: With an election symbol linked to Maharashtra and the life and times of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is set to hit the streets with a symbol showing a ‘man blowing turha’ (tutari)— as it attempts to resurrect the group in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Tutari is a trumpet-like instrument made of brass, which was used by the Maratha army.

Even now, tutari is blown before functions, both official and private, and also social events reflecting the importance that this musical instrument carries in Maharashtra.

“The Tutari in the form of great valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had once deafened the emperor of Delhi. It is a great honour for our party to get Tutari (Man Blowing Turha) as our symbol for upcoming elections. Our Tutari is now ready to shake Delhi's throne under the leadership of Sharad Pawar,” the NCP (SP) said in a post on X.