Sharad Pawar-led NCP's poll symbol hits wrong note with 'tutari' players

Baburao Gurav, a tutari player residing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, said, 'Political parties have different election symbols made of objects or articles used in our daily lives. We can't avoid those things. But we are not sure where a tutari should be played at marriages and other family events due to its connection with a prominent political party.' 'So we may lose business at political events. Tutari players are generally called at election rallies by all political parties. But since our musical instrument has now become a symbol of one political party, we fear that we may lose orders from political parties. As the model code of conduct is in place, people may also think of not calling us for cultural and family events,' he said.