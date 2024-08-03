Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar meets CM Eknath Shinde again, second time in 10 days

Mumbai: Amid open war of words between Maha Yuti NDA and Maha Vikas Aghadi I.N.D.I.A. ahead of the state assembly polls, Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde continues to engage with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, meeting the veteran Maratha leader a second time in a fortnight.

On July 23, Pawar had met Shinde at the Sahyadri Guest House while the August 3 meet was held at Varsha, the CM’s official residence.

Neither the Chief Minister’s Office nor the NCP (SP) has commented on the meeting, however, it is believed to be on the vexed reservation issue, which has come to the centre-stage of state politics.