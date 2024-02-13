Sharad Pawar moves SC against EC's Feb 6 order recognising Ajit Pawar faction as 'real' NCP

New Delhi: Patriarch of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's decision recognising Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar's faction of the party as the 'real political party'.

In a writ petition, he challenged the poll panel's decision of February 6, recognising the group led by Ajit Pawar as the 'real' NCP and awarding it the party symbol of a 'clock'.