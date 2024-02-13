Sharad Pawar moves SC against EC's Feb 6 order recognising Ajit Pawar faction as 'real' NCP

New Delhi: Patriarch of Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar approached the Supreme Court against the Election Commission's decision recognising Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar's faction of the party as the 'real political party'.
In a writ petition, he challenged the poll panel's decision of February 6, recognising the group led by Ajit Pawar as the 'real' NCP and awarding it the party symbol of a 'clock'.
The plea has been filed through advocate Abhishek Jebraj.
Ajit Pawar's group has filed a caveat in the matter.
Following more than 10 hearings over more than 6 months, EC applied the test of legislative majority to let the Ajit Pawar faction exercise control over NCP and symbol, having noted disputed internal organisational elections.
The panel also used the “test of aims and objectives of the party constitution”, the “test of the party constitution” to come to its conclusion.
Sharad Pawar is the founder of NCP and uncle of Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar and eight other legislators of the NCP joined Maharashtra’s ruling coalition of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP in July, 2023.
On January 29, 2024, the Supreme Court had extended the deadline for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide disqualification petitions filed against Ajit Pawar and others from January 31 to February 15, 2024.