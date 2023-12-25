Sharad Pawar takes swipe at nephew Ajit, says 1978 move was not rebellion

Hitting back, Sharad Pawar said, "In our times, there was no rebellion. We used to sit and take decisions. So there was no such thing (rebellion). It was a mutual decision so there was no question of anyone complaining."

Queried about the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) not having a prime ministerial face, Sharad Pawar said even in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls (post Emergency) no one was projected as PM.