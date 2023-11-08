Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray begin preparations for Lok Sabha, next year's state polls

Mumbai: Hit by splits, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena groups have factored in the probability of the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra's Vidhan Sabha polls being held together in 2024 and are making preparations accordingly.
To discuss multiple issues like the crucial 2024 polls, the vexed reservation issue involving Maratha-vs-OBC and the preparations, Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut called on Pawar at the Silver Oak bungalow at Breach Candy in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.
Since the Congress leadership of the state was touring because of Assembly elections in five states, separate meeting of the three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners would be held soon.
"Uddhav ji and Pawar saheb discussed various issues of importance in Maharashtra and the over all political situation arising out the reservation issue," Raut told reporters on Wednesday.
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress joined hands after the October 2019 polls and kept the BJP out of power.
However, the BJP ensured split in Shiv Sena and toppled the Thackeray-led MVA government and anointed Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister on 30 June, 2022. However, the BJP high-command ensured that Devendra Fadnavis becomes the Deputy Chief Minister. On 2 July, 2023, the BJP managed to split NCP and in the process Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister.
Both Pawar and Thackeray are hit by splits in their respective parties and the 2024 polls is a major challenge for both of them.
Both Pawar and Thackeray are part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance that is taking on the BJP-led NDA.