Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray begin preparations for Lok Sabha, next year's state polls

Mumbai: Hit by splits, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena groups have factored in the probability of the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra's Vidhan Sabha polls being held together in 2024 and are making preparations accordingly.

To discuss multiple issues like the crucial 2024 polls, the vexed reservation issue involving Maratha-vs-OBC and the preparations, Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut called on Pawar at the Silver Oak bungalow at Breach Candy in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.