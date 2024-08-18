Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to join Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai: The top leaders of I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc - NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray - would join in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Mumbai for the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On August 20, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) will organise a meeting at the Shanmukhananda Hall.

Mumbai is the birthplace of Rajiv Gandhi, a former Congress President and ex Prime Minister.