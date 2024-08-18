Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray to join Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai: The top leaders of I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc - NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray - would join in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Mumbai for the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
On August 20, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) will organise a meeting at the Shanmukhananda Hall.
Mumbai is the birthplace of Rajiv Gandhi, a former Congress President and ex Prime Minister.
AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar will be among the Congress leaders who would be present.
The meeting is going to be significant in view of the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
Last week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a joint meeting of leaders and office-bearers in Mumbai to increase coordination among the three alliance partners.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) is pitching for a chief ministerial face before going to polls, however, the Congress and NCP (SP) are against it.
Published 18 August 2024, 11:28 IST