Sharad Pawar wonders if his Z plus security an attempt to get 'authentic information'

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Z plus security cover accorded to him could be an arrangement to get “authentic information” about him as Maharashtra assembly polls are around the corner.

The Centre on Wednesday accorded Z plus – the highest category of armed VIP security cover – to Pawar, official sources had said.

Asked about the security upgrade for him, the 83-year-old politician told the media in Navi Mumbai on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of the reason behind the move.