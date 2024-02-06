Sharad Pawar’s NCP now belongs to Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: 25 years after Sharad Pawar founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the party’s name and the clock symbol to his nephew Ajit Pawar.

For the 83-year-old Pawar, who is a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister, three-time ex-union minister and a former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his daughter Supriya Sule, it is now a difficult task to resurrect his group ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In terms of numbers in law-making bodies, Ajit Pawar has more legislators. He had anointed himself as the NCP president in June 2023 and switched over to the NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government.

The ruling comes days before Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Speaker Rahul Narwekar gives his ruling on the cross disqualification petitions filed by the two warring groups.