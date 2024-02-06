Sharad Pawar’s NCP now belongs to Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: 25 years after Sharad Pawar founded the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the party’s name and the clock symbol to his nephew Ajit Pawar.
For the 83-year-old Pawar, who is a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister, three-time ex-union minister and a former Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his daughter Supriya Sule, it is now a difficult task to resurrect his group ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
In terms of numbers in law-making bodies, Ajit Pawar has more legislators. He had anointed himself as the NCP president in June 2023 and switched over to the NDA camp to become the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government.
The ruling comes days before Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Speaker Rahul Narwekar gives his ruling on the cross disqualification petitions filed by the two warring groups.
Given the three orders - by Election Commission, Supreme Court and Speaker in the Shiv Sena case involving Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde, the outcome of the NCP case is on expected lines.
The ECI conducted 10 hearings over the past few months to decide on the NCP.
The order was signed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel.
In June-July, Ajit Pawar along with party’s National President Praful Patel and top leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal and Sunil Tatkare rebelled against Sharad Pawar and Working President Supriya Sule and joined the NDA, hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“….In view of the aforesaid findings, this Commission holds that the faction led by petitioner, Ajit Anantrao Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol ‘clock’ for the purposes of Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968,” the order said.
The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority, both organisational and legislative, the poll body said, adding: "The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections."
“It is unfortunate. This decision was made under pressure,” said former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is a close aide of Sharad Pawar.
“Detailed arguments were held from both sides and the ECI took the decision. It is a very detailed and reasoned order. It's very clear why the party’s name and symbol is with Ajit Pawar,” said Patel.
“Majority legislators are with Ajit Pawar and it is a welcome decision,” said minister Dhananjay Munde, a close aide of Ajit Pawar.
The ECI has provided a special concession to Sharad Pawar to name his new political formation in view of the imminent Rajya Sabha elections. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on 7 February, 2024.