Sharad with I.N.D.I.A, Ajit with NDA, but both sides claim no split in NCP

NCP’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners in Maharashtra - Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have said that the statements from the Pawar family are sending confusing signals

While Pawar has made it clear repeatedly that he is part of the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc, Ajit Pawar now has asserted that NCP is part of NDA formation and would contest polls along with BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Last week, Pawar and Sule asserted that NCP has not split and that Ajit Pawar is a leader of NCP. However, later Pawar clarified: “What does a split in a political party mean? Split occurs when a large group in a party is separated at the national level. But no such thing has happened here. Some people left the party, some took a different stand. In a democracy it is their right to take a decision.”

Patel, who was once a close aide of Pawar, has said, “Yes, when it was said that there is no split in the NCP, it is correct, we also say that. Majority of the MPs, MLAs, leaders and workers are with Ajit Pawar and we have taken a decision which was solely the development of the state.”