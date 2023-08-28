Sharad with I.N.D.I.A, Ajit with NDA, but both sides claim no split in NCP

Amid heightened political activities in Maharashtra, both groups of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have claimed that there is no split in the 25-year-old party.
Amid this, all eyes are on what decision the Election Commission of India (EC) takes in the days to come - vis-à-vis the two groups/factions of the NCP, which veteran politician Sharad Pawar had formed on June 10, 1999.
One group is led by Sharad Pawar as the founder-president and his daughter Supriya Sule as national working president and Jayant Patil as Maharashtra unit president.
The rebel group is led by Ajit Pawar as national president, Praful Patel as national working president and Sunil Tatkare as the Maharashtra unit president.
“The statements from both the camps have created a confusion among the cadres in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. They are in a difficult situation as to which side to take,” sources said on Monday.
NCP’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners in Maharashtra - Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have said that the statements from the Pawar family are sending confusing signals
While Pawar has made it clear repeatedly that he is part of the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc, Ajit Pawar now has asserted that NCP is part of NDA formation and would contest polls along with BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Last week, Pawar and Sule asserted that NCP has not split and that Ajit Pawar is a leader of NCP. However, later Pawar clarified: “What does a split in a political party mean? Split occurs when a large group in a party is separated at the national level. But no such thing has happened here. Some people left the party, some took a different stand. In a democracy it is their right to take a decision.”
Patel, who was once a close aide of Pawar, has said, “Yes, when it was said that there is no split in the NCP, it is correct, we also say that. Majority of the MPs, MLAs, leaders and workers are with Ajit Pawar and we have taken a decision which was solely the development of the state.”
The June-July 2022, rebellion in the Thackeray-Shiv Sena and the toppling off the MVA government by now chief minister Eknath Shinde with the help of BJP and the subsequent June-July 2023 development in the NCP which saw Ajit Pawar switching to the NDA camp, has changed the political course of Maharashtra.
The Ajit Pawar-camp has staked claim over the party’s name and symbol.
Thackeray aide and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, however, made it clear that there is a split in NCP.
"If there is no split, then who is Tatkare, who has been appointed by the breakaway faction as its state unit chief? The breakaway group has also removed Sharad Pawar as the national president of the party and appointed Ajit Pawar," he said.
State Congress president Nana Patole has said: We feel that there should not be any confusion among people and MVA workers because of NCP developments. We believe that the people look at the MVA as a united front and no confusion should be created about us.”