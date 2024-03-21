Sharad Pawar faction of NCP questions delay by Congress in declaring candidates in Goa

Panaji: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Wednesday expressed its displeasure over the "delay" by Congress in declaring I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in the coastal state.

The I.N.D.I-A bloc had decided that Congress would field candidates in North Goa and South Goa constituencies.

NCP (SP) Goa unit chief Jose Philip D'Souza said all members of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance met in Goa on March 6 at a meeting chaired by Congress' Goa desk incharge Manikrao Thakre.