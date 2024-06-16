Sheena Bora 'skeleton' discovery was 'concocted' story: Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai: Days after a special CBI court was told that the purported mortal remains of Sheena Bora recovered from Raigad was missing, the prime accused Indrani Mukerjea on Sunday rejected claims of any such evidence and demanded that Rahul Mukerjea needs to be put through custodial interrogation.
“No such evidence ever existed,” Indrani Mukerjea told TV channels on Sunday.
Last week, during the examining of a witness, a doctor who is a forensic expert at the state-run Sir J J Hospital in Mumbai, who was the first person to confirm that the bones and other remains found were of a human being, it emerged that the remains are missing.
This came as a major jolt to the CBI, which had taken over the investigations from the Mumbai Police.
It may be mentioned that Indrani Mukerjea had been maintaining that Sheena Bora is alive.
"In my personal view, I think no skeletal remains were ever discovered in 2012 May. It was all a concocted story because it is very difficult to accept that from the custody of a premier agency like CBI, this form of crucial evidence can go missing. So I think that evidence never existed,” said Indrani Mukerjea, who is currently on bail.
“I feel very strongly that since Rahul Mukherjee claims to be the fiancé of my daughter and he claims that he had last seen her, I think he needs to be taken into custodial interrogation,” she demanded.
It may be mentioned, in January, 2017, the CBI had framed charges against former Star India CEO and media tycoon Peter Mukerjea, his wife Indrani Bora nee Mukerjea (later they had separated) and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna for the sensational murder of Sheena Bora.
Sheena Bora was daughter of Indrani with her first live-in partner Kolkata-based Siddhartha Das. It is also to be mentioned here that Sheena was in a live-in relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the younger son of Peter, with his first wife, Shabnam Singh, who stays in Dehradun.
Sheena, who was 24 at the time of her murder on April 24, 2012, was in a live-in relationship with Rahul, her step-brother. As a matter of fact, Indrani has passed off Sheena and Mikhail as her siblings. Sheena's body was found in Pen taluka on May 23, 2012, as many as 29 days after her murder - but no ADR or FIR was taken and just an entry was made at the station diary of Pen police station.
