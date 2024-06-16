Sheena Bora 'skeleton' discovery was 'concocted' story: Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai: Days after a special CBI court was told that the purported mortal remains of Sheena Bora recovered from Raigad was missing, the prime accused Indrani Mukerjea on Sunday rejected claims of any such evidence and demanded that Rahul Mukerjea needs to be put through custodial interrogation.

“No such evidence ever existed,” Indrani Mukerjea told TV channels on Sunday.

Last week, during the examining of a witness, a doctor who is a forensic expert at the state-run Sir J J Hospital in Mumbai, who was the first person to confirm that the bones and other remains found were of a human being, it emerged that the remains are missing.

This came as a major jolt to the CBI, which had taken over the investigations from the Mumbai Police.