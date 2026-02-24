<p>The iconic holy town of Shegaon in Buldhana district—associated with the legendary saint Sant Gajanan Maharaj—will host the National Arogya Fair 2026 which will bring together Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy under one roof.</p><p>President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the conference on Wednesday.</p>.President Murmu to inaugurate National Arogya Fair 2026 in Maharashtra's Buldhana.<p>The National Arogya Fair 2026, scheduled for February 25-28, is being organised by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, in collaboration with the All India Ayurvedic Congress.</p><p>The fair aims to promote Ayush systems of medicine among the general public, provide comprehensive health services and create new livelihood opportunities for farmers through medicinal plant cultivation and agroforestry.</p><p>The inauguration ceremony will take place at Visava Maidan of Sant Gajanan Maharaj Sansthan and will be graced by the Governor of Maharashtra Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, among others. </p><p>Throughout the fair, citizens will have the opportunity to receive free health check-ups, medical consultations, and medicines across various Ayush systems, including Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, Homoeopathy, and other traditional healthcare disciplines.</p><p>The event will also feature thematic exhibitions, expert lectures, yoga demonstrations, live therapy counters and interactive sessions on preventive and promotive healthcare.</p><p>Several reputed Ayush pharmaceutical and wellness companies will participate to showcase good manufacturing practices, quality standards and recent research in the Ayush sector, alongside a dedicated exhibition of medicinal plants and simple home-based remedies for day-to-day health needs.</p><p>Separate stalls will be set up for all Ayush streams under the Ministry, enabling visitors to experience the rich diversity of Indian traditional systems of medicine at one platform.</p><p>A key highlight of the National Arogya Fair 2026 is a special initiative aimed at farmers from Buldhana district and nearby areas, encouraging them to embrace agroforestry and the cultivation of medicinal plants as a sustainable and profitable source of income. </p><p>A special programme on “Ayurvedic Farming, Production and Marketing” has been scheduled.</p><p>In this mega fair, farmers will receive expert guidance on cultivation, processing, value addition and marketing of forest‑based and medicinal crops so that those practising traditional agriculture can integrate Ayurvedic farming and enhance their income.</p><p>Jadhav has appealed to farmers to actively participate in the Ayurvedic farming and production programme and to explore the potential of medicinal plant cultivation alongside conventional crops. </p>