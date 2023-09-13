Shinde drops plan to meet Jarange, says govt committed to giving reservation to Marathas

Creating misunderstanding through social media and maligning the government's image "was not our state's culture", Shinde said, adding, "Nobody should try to disturb the positive atmosphere in the state."

A viral video, shot before the start of the press conference after Monday's all-party meeting, showed Shinde asking Fadnavis and Pawar, “We just need to speak and leave, right?” While Ajit Pawar promptly replies, “Yes, right.” Fadnavis was seen whispering into Shinde’s ear and pointing out that the microphone was on. Pawar was also seen indicating the same.