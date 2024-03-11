Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar launch attacks at Uddhav Thackeray at MCRP inauguration

For the past two years, the BMC does not have a general body as elections have not been held. However, before that for 25 years, there has been rule of undivided Shiv Sena in the premier corporation of the country - where the Thackeray-family called the shots.

Shinde, who is the top leader of Shiv Sena, Fadnavis, a BJP stalwart and Pawar, the NCP President, also hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawar, who was also the Deputy Chief Minister in the erstwhile MVA government and later Leader of the Opposition, said that Delhi and Mumbai are considered polluted cities, and steps like constructing a coastal road aim to reduce pollution by cutting down travel time and emissions. “…many projects witness hurdles, but if one takes the right steps, then even courts are in favour of it. We saw it happen on the coastal road,” said Pawar in what appears to be an indirect jibe at Thackeray.

Shinde and Fadnavis lashed out at Thackeray for taking credit for the project.

Describing the MCRP as an “engineering marvel”, Shinde, without naming Thackeray, accused him of putting “speed-breaker” in projects.

Fadnavis—a former Chief Minister from 2014-19 and an ex-Leader of Opposition—lashed out at Thackeray as he reeled out various facts and hurdles related to the project.

Fadnavis recounted how the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government in the Centre did not clear the MCRP, saying it would involve huge reclamation from the Arabian Sea, which led to the redrawing of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) boundaries.

“After 2014, when the Modi government came to power, we were told that only public transport and trams should be permitted...I pointed out that the trams are of a bygone era, and would reduce speed on the project. But when they remained adamant, I threatened to complain to Prime Minister against the officials who were not working as per his efficiency,” he said.

Fadnavis also pointed out that late Environment and Forest Minister Anil Dave, despite being hospitalised, came for the meeting and put his foot down, and assured that the notification was issued promptly as per the state’s requirements. “Days after the project was cleared, Dave passed away,” he said.

"The previous (MVA) government had no faith, so the project was delayed. Devendra Fadnavis got environmental clearances from the Center when he was Chief Minister. So this coastal road could be completed quickly. But giving credit requires an open mind. A person with a bad attitude can never do this," Shinde added.