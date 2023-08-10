Shinde government comes under fire over controversy involving two MLAs

Two incidents involving MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have put the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government on the dock with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi targeting the dispensation in Maharashtra on the issue of law and order.

The two MLAs are Prakash Surve of Magathane in the suburbs of Mumbai and Kishor Patil of Pachora in Jalgaon district.

Surve’s son Raj Surve has been booked by the Vanrai police station of Mumbai on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a businessman who is the CEO of a music company and making him sign certain documents.

Patil’s supporters allegedly beat up a journalist Sandeep Mahajan for raising the issue of the rape-murder of of an eight-year-old girl and demanding justice for the family.