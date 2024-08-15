Shinde govt begins releasing money under Ladki Bahin Yojana on eve of independence

Mumbai: Coinciding with the Independence Day festivities, the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government has stated disbursing the benefits under flagship Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a cash-benefit scheme for women which was launched in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
The scheme was introduced in the State Budget 2023-24. Rs 1,500 per month will be extended to underprivileged women, aged 21 to 65. It is set to cost Rs 46,000 crore annually.
Earlier the government had set a deadline to release the benefits before Raksha Bandhan on 17 August, however, the process of disbursal started from 14 August, the eve of Independence Day.
For the Maharashtra government, this is a major scheme which was launched after the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls and ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls.
State’s Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that benefits have been given to more than 80 lakh eligible women so far.
Till 14 August, more than 1.62 crore women have been registered, she said, and the rest of the beneficiaries would get the benefits by 17 August.
“The Maha Yuti government has delivered on its promise by releasing installments of Majhi Ladki Behen Scheme of Rs 3000 per beneficiary (for two months) to our mothers and sisters,” said Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios.
Published 15 August 2024, 14:51 IST