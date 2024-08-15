Shinde govt begins releasing money under Ladki Bahin Yojana on eve of independence

Mumbai: Coinciding with the Independence Day festivities, the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government has stated disbursing the benefits under flagship Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a cash-benefit scheme for women which was launched in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

The scheme was introduced in the State Budget 2023-24. Rs 1,500 per month will be extended to underprivileged women, aged 21 to 65. It is set to cost Rs 46,000 crore annually.