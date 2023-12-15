Shinde govt favouring Adani in Dharavi project says Congress, cites doubling of saleable area

Raising the issue under Rule 293, Gaikwad said, 'Dharavi slum has an area of 160 hectares. After redevelopment, the saleable area will be 10.5 crore square feet. In 2018, when Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra chief, the builder who carries out the redevelopment was supposed to get just 5 crore square feet.'

'What has happened that the saleable area has doubled in five years? Chief Minister Eknath Shinde goes to Delhi and everything gets changed just to handover this project to Adani. Why is this government hell bent on giving Dharavi redevelopment project to Adani,' she asked.