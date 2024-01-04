Shinde-led Shiv Sena plans convention in Kolhapur

Mumbai: In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has planned a grand convention in Kolhapur on January 27-28.

Shinde, who is the leader of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister, would be addressing the convention.

Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat, while addressing mediapersons, said, "In line with 'Mission 48 - Lok Sabha 2024', Shiv Sena's 'Shiv Sankalp' campaign will be launched across the state, starting from Shirur.” After this, the convention would be held.