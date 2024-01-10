Shinde to lead NDA in Maharashtra in polls, Uddhav to gird loins 

"We would request the Supreme Court to clear this matter before elections. The Shiv Sena will not end, let me tell you… people will not accept his (Shinde’s) Shiv Sena. The order was pre-decided and it was clear when the Speaker went and Chief Minister ahead of the verdict,” said Uddhav, whose MVA government was toppled by Shinde.

Uddhav’s son Aaditya said: “Never seen a more shameless verdict of the tribunal that has murdered democracy. It is evident that the regime of ‘gaddars’ are against the Constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want to re-write the Constitution to finish democracy. Today the verdict has officially killed democracy in our state and the principles and pillars of the Constitution. We will fight to restore democracy and to protect the nation’s Constitution given to us by Dr Ambedkar.”

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, whose party too have faced a split with his nephew walking out to join the MY-NDA, said: ”This is not a judicial order but a political one. This order has created a great case for Uddhav Thackeray in the Supreme Court. We will take this to the people of Maharashtra.”

On the other hand, state Congress President Nana Patole described the order as “unconstitutional, undemocratic” and against party rules. "He accepted that the real Shiv Sena constitution was 1999, he did not disqualify any MLA from either side. We have faith in the Supreme Court. Democracy is in danger after this judgment and the BJP will face problems from this judgement," said Patole, a former Speaker.