Shinde to lead NDA in Maharashtra in polls, Uddhav to gird loins 

Mumbai: An astute politician with ears to the ground and eyes on the horizon, Eknath Shinde, is set to lead the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Maha Yuti alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra even as a beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena UBT decided to gird its loins, hit the streets and weigh legal options.
With Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc) trying hard to take on BJP, the next couple of months holds several interesting developments in Maharashtra.
Shinde (59), an ardent follower of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who was mentored by late firebrand Shiv Sainik ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, said that in democracy numbers have value in democracy and its a clear message against ‘gharane shahi’ (nepotism).
However, Thackeray (63), the now bete noire of Shinde and BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - has decided to move the Supreme Court against the order of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who has legitimised the Shinde-group as the real Shiv Sena after the Election Commission, which had earlier allotted the name Shiv Sena and the bow-and-arrow symbol.
The Thackeray-group would now have to work hard to get a new name - Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and get it registered with the Election Commission and get a new symbol - ‘flaming torch’, as it prefers.
Thackeray described the order as “murder of democracy” and “conspiracy” while his close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said it was “match-fixing” on the grounds that Narwekar had gone to Shinde and met him ahead of the order.
"We would request the Supreme Court to clear this matter before elections. The Shiv Sena will not end, let me tell you… people will not accept his (Shinde’s) Shiv Sena. The order was pre-decided and it was clear when the Speaker went and Chief Minister ahead of the verdict,” said Uddhav, whose MVA government was toppled by Shinde.
Uddhav’s son Aaditya said: “Never seen a more shameless verdict of the tribunal that has murdered democracy. It is evident that the regime of ‘gaddars’ are against the Constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want to re-write the Constitution to finish democracy. Today the verdict has officially killed democracy in our state and the principles and pillars of the Constitution. We will fight to restore democracy and to protect the nation’s Constitution given to us by Dr Ambedkar.”
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, whose party too have faced a split with his nephew walking out to join the MY-NDA, said: ”This is not a judicial order but a political one. This order has created a great case for Uddhav Thackeray in the Supreme Court. We will take this to the people of Maharashtra.”
On the other hand, state Congress President Nana Patole described the order as “unconstitutional, undemocratic” and against party rules. "He accepted that the real Shiv Sena constitution was 1999, he did not disqualify any MLA from either side. We have faith in the Supreme Court. Democracy is in danger after this judgment and the BJP will face problems from this judgement," said Patole, a former Speaker.