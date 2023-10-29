Shinde would remain Maharashtra CM even if disqualified: Fadnavis

“Those who understand the orders of the Supreme Court (on disqualification of Shinde and other MLAs and toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government) and Election Commission (in relation to the claim over the party and symbol), they would understand that Shinde would not get disqualified…the disqualification proceedings are being held before Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) ….hypothetically assume even if he is disqualified, he still remains the Chief Minister, even if he would become an MLC,” Fadnavis said.

He said that the reports and rumours of disqualification are being spread by Thackeray and his leaders to keep the "flock together".

“First of all disqualification will not happen….we have studied the law and whatever has happened has happened under the framework of law…there is only Plan A…there is no Plan B….Shinde Saheb will continue as Chief Minister.”

On being asked to bring in NCP’s Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, he said that there is nothing wrong with increasing the strength.

“A strong government was not possible under the leadership of Thackeray,” he said, adding that several rounds of discussions were held before the decision was reached.

He also said that when Ajit Pawar joined the government, it was agreed upon that Shinde would be the Chief Minister. "Ajit Dada is a mature politician…it was agreed that he would be the Deputy Chief Minister and we have honoured it,” he said.