Shinde’s Sena mounts offensive against Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Mounting a major offensive against Uddhav Thackeray, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) head has compromised Maharashtra’s pride for monetary gain by agreeing to remove the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Mumbai airport.

The airport, which bears the name of the revered Maratha warrior, was originally named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj due to the efforts of former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and late Shiv Sena founder and Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar claimed that despite strong opposition from Balasaheb, Uddhav Thackeray struck a deal with the GVK Group to remove the iconic equestrian statue near the airport.

"Uddhav Thackeray sold out the pride of Maharashtra by accepting a commission for the removal of Maharaj's statue," Pawaskar alleged in a news conference in Mumbai.