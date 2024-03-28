Shirur showdown: Political rivals Amol Kolhe and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil meet at Shivneri

Mumbai: Amid the heat and dust of the Lok Sabha elections, a unique meeting took place at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, which is part of the Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district.
On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the political rivals Dr Amol Kolhe and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil came face to face.
The brief meeting happened between the two at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, a former Shiv Sena leader who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) a few days ago, is poised to contest from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. He will face actor-turned-politician and sitting MP from Shirur, Amol Kolhe, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar camp. Dr Kolhe defeated Patil, a three-time former MP of the undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.
As the two leaders, who are on different spectrums of the NCP, encountered each other, in a gesture of respect, Dr Kolhe touched Patil's feet, showcasing how personal relationships are above politics.
Dr Kolhe is best-known for essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi TV serials. Patil, on the other hand, has switched loyalties to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now the chief leader of Shiv Sena.
Later, when Ajit Pawar took over the reins of the original NCP and became the deputy chief minister in the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance, Dr Kolhe remained with NCP (SCP) spearheaded by Maratha strongman Sharad Pawar.
The two are now expected to clash in Shirur, a contest that is going to be interesting.
(Published 28 March 2024, 14:45 IST)