Shirur showdown: Political rivals Amol Kolhe and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil meet at Shivneri

Mumbai: Amid the heat and dust of the Lok Sabha elections, a unique meeting took place at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, which is part of the Shirur Lok Sabha seat in Pune district.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the political rivals Dr Amol Kolhe and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil came face to face.

The brief meeting happened between the two at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.