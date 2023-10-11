Shiv Sena could have held rally at Shivaji Park but didn't do so for sake of law and order: Shinde

Taking a dig at the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Thackeray, Shinde said if the Congress is 'pampered' from the ground which gave a call for Hindutva, then it cannot be the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally.