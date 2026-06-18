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Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena crisis brings 20-year-old murder case back into spotlight

The case relates to the killing of Pawan Raje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, who were shot dead in 2006.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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