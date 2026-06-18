Shiv Sena crisis brings 20-year-old murder case back into spotlight

<p>Mumbai: As the battle between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=shiv%20sena">the two Shiv Senas</a> intensifies, a two-decade-old political murder case from Marathwada has unexpectedly moved to the centre of Maharashtra's political discourse, with its outcome potentially influencing the future course of the rebellion within the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).</p><p>At the heart of the developments is Lok Sabha MP Omprakash alias <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/om-nimbalkar-lured-with-favourable-verdict-in-his-fathers-murder-case-sanjay-raut-amid-sena-showdown-4042315">Om Raje Nimbalkar</a> of Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), whose political future has become the subject of intense speculation amid reports of efforts by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to engineer a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s parliamentary party. </p><p>Political observers in Marathwada believe Nimbalkar's next move could depend on the outcome of the murder case involving his father, former Congress leader Pawan Raje Nimbalkar, whose killing in 2006 triggered one of the most sensational political controversies in the region.</p><p>The Special CBI Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on June 20. Om Raje, who has maintained a studied silence through the ongoing political turmoil, has indicated that he will speak publicly after the court's ruling.</p><p>Significantly, the 42-year-old MP neither attended the meeting of the rebel MPs in New Delhi nor participated in the parliamentary party meeting convened by the Shiv Sena (UBT), adding to speculation that he is weighing his options.</p><p>The issue acquired a political dimension after Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut alleged that Nimbalkar was being pressured to switch sides in exchange for a favourable outcome in the case.</p><p>"Om Raje was told that if he wanted a decision in his favour, he should defect. The verdict, which was expected earlier, has now been deferred to June 20," Raut alleged while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.</p>.Unrest among Sena (UBT) MPs brewing for a year, erupted now: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat .<p>No evidence has been produced publicly to support the allegation, and neither the Shinde-led Shiv Sena responded to the charge.</p><p>The case relates to the killing of Pawan Raje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, who were shot dead near Kalamboli in Raigad district on June 3, 2006.</p><p>Among the principal accused is former Maharashtra minister and ex-MP Dr Padamsinh Patil, a powerful Marathwada strongman and the stepbrother of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar. </p><p>Patil and Pawan Raje Nimbalkar were first cousins.</p><p>For decades, Padamsinh Patil was considered one of the closest associates of veteran leader Sharad Pawar and held several key portfolios, including Energy, Water Resources and Excise, in successive state governments. When Sharad Pawar split the Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999, Padamsinh Patil joined him, while Pawan Raje remained in the Congress, setting the stage for an increasingly bitter political rivalry in Osmanabad district.</p>.Maharashtra Police provide Y-Plus security to six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.<p>The investigation was initially conducted by the Raigad police before being transferred to the State CID and later to the CBI</p><p>The CBI filed charges against nine accused, including Padamsinh Patil, who also served as Maharashtra's Home Minister. One of the accused later turned approver.</p><p>The trial was conducted before Additional Sessions Judge S.R. Navandar of the Special CBI Court. As many as 128 witnesses, including social activist Anna Hazare, deposed during the proceedings.</p><p>During his testimony, Om Raje Nimbalkar told the court that relations between his father and Padamsinh Patil had deteriorated sharply in the years preceding the murder. He claimed his father had lodged complaints against Patil and that political tensions intensified as Pawan Raje's popularity grew in the region.</p><p>According to court testimony by Om Raje, his father had initially risen politically with the support of Padamsinh Patil, serving as director of the Terna Sugar Factory and later the Osmanabad District Central Cooperative Bank. However, the relationship eventually turned adversarial.</p><p>The other accused in the case include businessman Satish Mandade, former corporator Mohan Shukla, Parasmal Jain, former excise inspector Shashikant Kulkarni, BSP worker Kailash Yadav and alleged shooters Dinesh Tiwari, Pintu Singh and Chote Pandey.</p><p>The political rivalry between the two families has repeatedly played out at the ballot box. In 2009, Om Raje, contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket, defeated NCP candidate Rana Ranajagjitsinh Patil, the son of Padamsinh Patil, in the Assembly election.</p><p>A decade later, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Om Raje again defeated Rana Ranajagjitsinh Patil, who was fielded by undivided NCP.</p><p>In 2024, contesting on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, he retained the Dharashiv seat by defeating Archana Patil, Rana's wife, who was fielded by NCP, then led by the late Ajit Pawar.</p><p>With the court verdict now only days away and Maharashtra witnessing fresh political realignments, the outcome of the case is expected to have implications extending beyond the courtroom — potentially influencing both the balance of power in Marathwada and the ongoing battle between the two Shiv Sena factions.</p>