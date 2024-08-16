Shiv Sena factions clash over Wakf bill

Mumbai: The two rival factions of Shiv Sena have clashed over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny.
Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the BJP-led Narendra Modi government for introducing the Bill now. “Why did you bring it now? If you had guts, why didn't you bring it and pass when there was a majority,” Thackeray asked on Monday while addressing a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Thackeray’s statement comes after last week’s protests outside his bungalow Matoshree by Muslim groups.
Later, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that those protestors are linked to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, who is the leader of Shiv Sena parliamentary party, had pointed out the absence of Sena UBT MPs during the discussion of the Wakf Amendment Bill in Parliament. "The Sena UBT, having abandoned the ideals of Hindutva, did not dare to take a stand. In 2019, they betrayed Hindutva, and now in 2024, they are betraying the very people who elected them. Their refusal to engage with the Waqf Bill only underscores their ideological confusion and selfish politics," Dr Shinde said.
Responding to Thackeray’s charge, Shiv Sena Thane MP and party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske alleged that Thackeray's stance is driven by a desire to retain Muslim votes in the upcoming elections, a move he claims would have deeply hurt the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the revered founder of Shiv Sena.
“Thackeray is indebted to Muslims for their overwhelming support. To oblige them he has decided to oppose the bill and additionally termed the Ram Janmabhoomi temple land development as scam. We don’t expect him to support the bill . But why criticise the Ram Janmabhoomi andolan? " Mhaske said.
Published 16 August 2024, 13:38 IST