Shiv Sena factions clash over Wakf bill

Mumbai: The two rival factions of Shiv Sena have clashed over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 that has been sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for further scrutiny.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has questioned the BJP-led Narendra Modi government for introducing the Bill now. “Why did you bring it now? If you had guts, why didn't you bring it and pass when there was a majority,” Thackeray asked on Monday while addressing a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Thackeray’s statement comes after last week’s protests outside his bungalow Matoshree by Muslim groups.