Shiv Sena functionary covers Ajit Pawar's cut-out with black cloth in Pune; ally NCP protests

Jeware has organised the 'Eknath Ganesh Festival' in Bhigwan Chowk in Baramati taluka and had put up large cut-outs of Shinde along with those of Pawar and another deputy CM Devendra Fandavis of the BJP at the venue.

According to Jeware, he had invited Pawar to inaugurate the festival.

"It was his responsibility to attend the event as we had three to four time urged him to come and inaugurate the festival. Dada (as Pawar is called) paid visits to small (Ganesh) mandals in Baramati (his home turf in Pune district), but did not show up at the Eknath Ganesh Festival. This was an insult to CM Shinde," opined Jeware.