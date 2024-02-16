Shiv Sena launches campaign in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha polls, targets all 48 seats

Mumbai: Invoking Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and firebrand leader Anand Dighe, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls setting a target of 48 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena is part of a 10-plus parties’ formation Maha Yuti, in which the key players are BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The announcement is significant as the BJP, which leads the NDA coalition has set a 45-seat target from this western Indian state.

Various issues are being deliberated in the Shiv Sena grand convention being held in Kolhapur, which was inaugurated on Friday.

Shinde would address a public rally on Saturday after the close of the formal deliberations.