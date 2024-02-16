Shiv Sena launches campaign in Maharashtra for Lok Sabha polls, targets all 48 seats

Mumbai: Invoking Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and firebrand leader Anand Dighe, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday sounded the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls setting a target of 48 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra.
The Shiv Sena is part of a 10-plus parties’ formation Maha Yuti, in which the key players are BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
The announcement is significant as the BJP, which leads the NDA coalition has set a 45-seat target from this western Indian state.
Various issues are being deliberated in the Shiv Sena grand convention being held in Kolhapur, which was inaugurated on Friday.
Shinde would address a public rally on Saturday after the close of the formal deliberations.
The convention hailed the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi.
Leaders, office bearers and workers of the Shiv Sena took pledge to win all the 48 seats and give Modi a third term.
State industry minister Uday Samant said that six resolutions were passed unanimously on the first day, starting with one congratulating Modi for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and another hailing him for all the work done for the progress of the country, and the decision to set up a separate ministry for cooperation at the Centre
The third resolution lauded union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah for the decision to abrogate Article 370 and declaring Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as two separate Union Territories carving out from the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state.
Another resolution hailed the chief minister for the welfare policies and schemes.
The fifth was a political resolution which asserted that Shiv Sena will fight the Lok Sabha polls under Shinde’s leadership as part of the Maha Yuti alliance.
Then sixth and final resolution Mission 48 - to win all the Lok Sabha seats for the Shiv Sena and the Maha Yuti alliance.