Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil to contest Shirur seat on NCP ticket

Mumbai: Amid the complexities of the BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA grouping and seat-sharing talks, senior Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil moved from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to Ajit Pawar-headed NCP to contest his traditional seat of Shirur in Pune district.

BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots, does not seem to have any objection.

Patil, who was with the Uddhav Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena, had won the Khed seat in 2004 and the Shirur seat in 2009 and 2014.

However, he lost to Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s Dr Amol Kolhe, the actor who is known for portraying roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in TV serials.