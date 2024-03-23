Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil to contest Shirur seat on NCP ticket

Mumbai: Amid the complexities of the BJP-led Maha Yuti-NDA grouping and seat-sharing talks, senior Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil moved from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to Ajit Pawar-headed NCP to contest his traditional seat of Shirur in Pune district.
BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots, does not seem to have any objection.
Patil, who was with the Uddhav Thackeray-led undivided Shiv Sena, had won the Khed seat in 2004 and the Shirur seat in 2009 and 2014.
However, he lost to Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s Dr Amol Kolhe, the actor who is known for portraying roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in TV serials.
After the June-July 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, Patil sided with Shinde, who was the chief minister.
However, when Pawar engineered the split in NCP in June-July 2023, and became the Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth time, Dr Kolhe rallied behind the senior Pawar.
This did not go down well with Ajit Pawar, as he had worked hard to ensure victory of the seat in 2019.
“I will be contesting the Shirur Lok Sabha seat on an NCP ticket,” he said after the finalisation of his name. “I will be fielded by the Maha Yuti where the Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP are integral parts,” he said.
The NCP has a strong presence in Shirur, and the fight between Patil and Dr Kolhe is going to be a close call.
