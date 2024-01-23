Shiv Sena made Ayodhya temple consecration possible, it has oldest connection with Lord Ram: Sanjay Raut

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said his party's connection with Lord Ram was the oldest and deeply emotional, and claimed if his party was not there, the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya temple would not have been possible.

The Rajya Sabha member was speaking at a party conclave here. "We have a very old connection with Lord Ram. Shiv Sena's connection with Lord Ram is deeply emotional. It is not of any person or any party. If there is anyone who has the oldest connection with Lord Ram, then it is the Shiv Sena," he said.