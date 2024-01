Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passed away in Sangli after a brief illness.



He was 74.



Babar was part of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.



Babar is a four-time MLA from Khanapur in Sangli district.



While he won the 1990 and 1999 elections from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, in 2014 and 2019, he won the polls from the ticket of undivided Shiv Sena.



Shinde is heading for Sangli district.

State cabinet meet scheduled for today stands postponed as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde enroute to meet Babar's family.