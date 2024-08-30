Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena MLA heard abusing RTO official in viral audio clip

Bangar, who represents Kalamnuri constituency in Hingoli district, was apparently taking the official to task for stopping a farmer's vehicle at Pusad.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 15:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An audio clip where MLA Santosh Bangar, a leader of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, is purportedly heard abusing a Regional Transport Office (RTO) official over phone went viral on Friday.

Bangar, who represents Kalamnuri constituency in Hingoli district, was apparently taking the official to task for stopping a farmer's vehicle at Pusad.

"Do not stop vehicles of poor people. You stop poor people's vehicles but not those which run regularly (in violation of rules). I need not be taught the RTO business. The vehicle should be released. It will not take me long to reach Pusad," the MLA is heard saying in abusive language.

Bangar could not be contacted for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2024, 15:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT