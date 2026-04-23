<p>Sanjay Gaikwad, a an MLA and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv%20sena">Shiv Sena</a> leader, allegedly threatened a book publisher over him 'disrespecting' Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, through a book published 38 years ago.</p><p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolhapur">Kolhapur</a>-based publisher, Prashant Ambi, on Thursday alleged of the threat and shared an audio clip in which Gaikwad is heard abusing. </p><p>Gaikwad told reporters that it was his voice in the clip.</p><p>The book titled <em>Shivaji Kon Hota </em>(Who was Shivaji) was written by late CPI leader and rationalist Govind Pansare. It was first published in 1988 by Lokvangmay Griha.</p>.'She used inappropriate language': Maharashtra minister on woman who confronted him over traffic snarls.<p>It is a landmark piece of Marathi literature, which is widely read. It highlights Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a secular, people's king rather than a Hindu king. It has sold over millions of copies and has over 75 editions.</p><p>According to Ambi, Gaikwad called him post midnight and talked for about nine minutes, objecting to the book’s title, and used abusive language.</p><p>Further, Ambi alleged that Gaikwad threatened to chop off his tongue and enter his house and assault him, adding, “You will also meet Pansare.” </p><p>Pansare was shot dead while he was on a morning walk in Kolhapur in 2015.</p><p>The Congress said the MLA’s threat was "open hooliganism" and appealed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an inquiry into the matter.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Buldhana district MLA claimed Ambi was arrogant and badmouthed him. </p><p>“His tongue needs to be ripped off. We cannot read such books that insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This book should be destroyed," he said.</p><p>Gaikwad claimed that his wife got the book on Tuesday, after which he read it, adding that he called the publisher but the viral audio clip was "edited and distorted”.</p><p>He said he had objected to “disrespectful” reference to Shivaji Maharaj.</p>.Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis undertakes Home department review .<p>Reacting to the matter, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said Gaikwad shouldn't dig into past controversies.</p><p>This is not the first time Gaikwad has been embroiled in a controversy. In 2024, he flaunted a tiger tooth worn around his neck and claimed that he had hunted the big cat in 1987.</p><p>Last year, Gaikwad had slapped a canteen staff member allegedly for offering stale food at the MLA hostel.</p><p>In 2024, Gaikwad had declared a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone who "slashed Rahul Gandhi's tongue and presented it to him" following the Congress leader's statements about reservations. He later apologised.</p><p>In a separate statement, Gaikwad said the police department is so corrupt that if they seize 'booty' worth Rs 50 lakh, only Rs 50,000 is brought on record. </p><p>He had called the Maharashtra Police the "most incompetent department." On one occasion, he had asked a policeman to wash his car. When asked why, he replied that the policeman had vomited inside the vehicle.</p>