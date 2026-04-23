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Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad threatens to cut publisher's tongue over 38-year-old book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A Kolhapur-based publisher, Prashant Ambi, on Thursday alleged of the threat and shared an audio clip in which Gaikwad is heard abusing.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsShiv SenaChhatrapati Shivaji MaharajbookMahahrashtra

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