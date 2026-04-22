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Shiv Sena MLA seen beating leopard during rescue, animal rights groups see red

The organisations also submitted a petition to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial), Jalgaon, seeking immediate registration of a preliminary offence report (POR) against the accused.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 12:40 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 12:40 IST
India NewsMaharashtraleopardShiv SenaJalgaonChandrakant Patil

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