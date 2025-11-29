Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena MP demands probe into alleged stray animal organ harvesting racket

He directed the civic authorities to conduct a probe into the racket and ensure the safety of stray animals in the city.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 06:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 06:05 IST
India NewsMaharashtraThaneShiv Sena

Follow us on :

Follow Us