Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena starts preparations for 2029 Lok Sabha polls

As per Eknath Shinde's directives, the party has announced chief co-ordinators for all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsLok SabhaShiv SenaMaharashtra politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us