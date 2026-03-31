<p><strong>Mumbai: </strong>The Lok Sabha elections may be three years away, but the Shiv Sena led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde — who is an ally of the BJP and part of the NDA — has already launched its preparations. </p><p>As per Shinde's directives, the party has announced chief co-ordinators for all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.</p><p>The Shiv Sena is the first party in Maharashtra to launch preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. </p>.Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena launches Operation Tiger ahead of MLC polls.<p>The move comes days after Shinde called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.</p><p>Among these, the responsibility for six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai—Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai South—and the Thane Lok Sabha constituency has been entrusted to Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde.</p><p>On the other hand, Shinde aide and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske has been appointed as the Chief Coordinator for the Bhiwandi and Kalyan Lok Sabha constituencies.</p><p>Along with Dr. Shinde, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam, MLA Dr Nilesh Rane, and former MP Rahul Shewale will be responsible for Mumbai’s Lok Sabha constituencies.</p><p>Besides, the Shiv Sena also appointed divisional coordinators and co-coordinators. </p><p>Employment Guarantee Minister Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as Divisional Coordinator for North Konkan, while Pradeep Khade has been appointed as Co- Cordinator .</p><p>Dagdu Sakpal has been assigned the responsibility of divisional coordinator for Western Maharashtra, while Hanmant Jagdale has been appointed as co-coordinator. </p><p>MLA Kiran Samant has been appointed as the divisional coordinator for South Konkan, and Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has been given the responsibility of divisional coordinator for Marathwada.</p><p>For East Vidarbha, former Minister Dr. Deepak Sawant has been appointed as the divisional coordinator for the districts of Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia. Meanwhile, for the districts of Wardha, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli in East Vidarbha, MLC Dr Manisha Dr Kayande has been appointed as divisional co-ordinator for West Vidarbha, covering the districts of Amravati, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, and Buldhana, Water and Soil Conservation Minister Sanjay Rathod has been appointed as divisional coordinator, while Parag Pingle has been appointed as co-cordinator, according to the statement issued by Shiv Sena.</p>