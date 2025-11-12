Menu
india

Shiv Sena symbol row: Supreme Court fixes January 21 for final hearing on Uddhav faction's plea

The bench also clarified that it will hear the arguments on a similar dispute concerning the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on January 22, as there are several overlapping issues involved in it.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 16:12 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 16:12 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayMaharahstra

