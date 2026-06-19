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Shiv Sena turns 60: Uddhav Thackeray faction faces existential crisis, Eknath Shinde group battles for relevance

It is not that the Shiv Sena was new to revolts. Right from stalwarts like Chhagan Bhujbal to Ganesh Naik to Narayan Rane to Raj Thackeray, it had faced many rebellions.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav Thackeray

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