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Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting of party MPs

This comes months after what happened in Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party when a group of Rajya Sabha MPs led by Raghav Chadda switched over to the BJP.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsLok SabhaRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsUddhav ThackerayShiv Sena (UBT)

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