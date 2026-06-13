Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting of party MPs

<p>Mumbai: Amid 'Operation Tiger' looming large, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv%20sena">Shiv Sena </a>(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has summoned a meeting of all party MPs at Matoshree, the Thackeray family's Bandra residence.</p><p>In fact, the developments involving the Mamata Banerjee-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a>—where reports of internal dissent and revolting MPs have surfaced—have added to concerns within opposition ranks and rattled the Thackeray camp. </p><p>This comes months after what happened in Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party when a group of Rajya Sabha MPs led by Raghav Chadda switched over to the BJP. </p><p>The June 14 meeting at Matoshree is viewed as a crucial exercise to assess loyalty and organisational cohesion within the Shiv Sena (UBT).</p>.Aaditya Thackeray clears the air on potential appointment as Shiv Sena (UBT) working president.<p>The development comes against the backdrop of persistent speculation that some Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have been in touch with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion in 2022 split the original Shiv Sena and dramatically altered the state's political landscape.</p><p>While the MPs concerned have repeatedly denied any plans to switch sides, reports of interactions with leaders from the Shinde camp have surfaced periodically, fuelling fresh speculation about the possibility of another round of defections.</p><p>Confirming the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said it was part of the party's regular review process.</p><p>"Yes, a meeting of MPs has been called. Uddhavji regularly meets MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporators and other office-bearers at Matoshree. The monsoon session of Parliament is approaching and he will discuss issues concerning Maharashtra," Raut said.</p><p>In the Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine MPs, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has seven.</p><p>The nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs are Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Rajabhau Waze (Nashik), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi) and Omprakash Nimbalkar (Dharashiv).</p>.Congress slams Shiv Sena (UBT) for accusing it of using regional allies as ‘crutches’.<p>The meeting comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray's son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray celebrated his 36th birthday, with several MPs publicly conveying their wishes.</p><p>Ashtikar and Waze strongly denied reports linking them to the Shinde camp.</p><p>"Don't believe in rumours. Such reports are being spread deliberately," Ashtikar said, while adding that he would attend the meeting.</p><p>"The Shiv Sena (UBT) made me an MLA and an MP. I will not go anywhere. I will not leave Uddhav Saheb," Waze asserted.</p><p>Thackeray confidante and MLC Ambadas Danve also dismissed reports of political realignment.</p><p>"For several months there have been reports linking me with others. There is no truth in such claims," Danve said.</p><p>Despite the denials, speculation continues around some leaders, particularly Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, who is believed to be in regular touch with Shinde and his son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, the Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan and leader of the Shiv Sena parliamentary party.</p><p>Those involved have maintained that such interactions relate to constituency development works and administrative issues. However, political observers believe the meetings have acquired greater significance amid the fluid political situation in Maharashtra.</p><p>The political atmosphere has become increasingly charged following reports of unrest within the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, prompting discussions within opposition circles about the vulnerability of regional parties and the challenges of maintaining organisational unity in the face of sustained political pressure.</p><p>Adding fuel to the speculation, Union Minister of State for AYUSH and senior Shiv Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav claimed that "the moment Shinde Saheb wants, Operation Tiger would be complete."</p><p>Another senior Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil sought to dismiss the notion of an ongoing operation but questioned the state of the Thackeray camp.</p><p>"There is no Operation Tiger. But the question is why people are leaving. There is a need for them to introspect. Look at what has happened in the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress," Patil said.</p><p>His remarks drew parallels between the challenges faced by opposition parties across the country and underscored the broader national debate over opposition unity and political stability.</p><p>For the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sunday's Matoshree meeting is expected to serve both as a strategy session ahead of Parliament's monsoon session and as a public demonstration of unity at a time when questions over loyalty and defections continue to dominate Maharashtra's political discourse.</p>