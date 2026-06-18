Shiv Sena (UBT) heading for another split?

<p>Mumbai: As the BJP seeks to bolster the NDA's strength in Parliament, there is growing buzz about a section of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs camping in Delhi to seek a merger with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>.</p>.<p>Sensing trouble, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday rushed its top leaders to Delhi to meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.</p>.<p>“The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) continues to be recognised as a single political party represented in the House through its duly authorised leader and whip,” Shiv Sena (UBT) said in a communication to Birla, which was delivered in person by its leader in the Lok Sabha, Arvind Sawant.</p>.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine members in the Lok Sabha, and the rebel group needs to muster support from at least six MPs to evade the provisions of the anti-defection statutes under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.</p>.<p>Sources say, as in the case of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a>, any petition by the rebel Sena (UBT) MPs can be taken up for consideration only after the lawmakers, along with their petition, present themselves before the presiding officer in person.</p>.Rebellion buzz: Shiv Sena (UBT) issues whip, asks MPs to attend meet in Delhi over 'important issues'.<p>Earlier in the day, the party RS MP Sanjay Raut held a press conference in Delhi, alleging that money was being offered to party MPs under ‘Operation Tiger’ to engineer defections.</p>.<p>“I was told that the rate is Rs 50 crore and that Rs 15 crore each would be delivered by tonight," Raut told reporters, with only three of the nine party LS MPs - Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central) and Rajabhau Waze (Nashik) in attendance.</p>.<p>Raut also alleged that party MP Omprakash Raje Bhupalsinh Nimbalkar was lured with a "favourable verdict" in his father Pawan Raje Nimbalkar's murder case to switch over from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to Shiv Sena.</p>.<p>It is not clear whether the six rebel MPs who were not present at the Delhi press conference have officially approached the LS secretariat.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) has called a meeting of its parliamentary party in Delhi on Thursday and issued a whip to all the MPs to be present.</p>.<p>The move is being seen as an attempt by the party to test the scale of rebellion and create a legal firewall in anticipation of a possible court battle.</p>.<p>The rumbling in Shiv Sena (UBT), a key constituent of the I.N.D.I.A bloc comes close on the heels of the rebellion in the Trinamool Congress after Mamata Banerjee’s party lost power in West Bengal last month.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on whether the rebel group officially met the speaker and submitted any petition on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 10 MPs — nine in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>UP minister claims SP heading for split days after the Trinamool Congress split and amid reports of a rebellion in the Shiv Sena (UBT) a senior Uttar Pradesh minister on Wednesday claimed that the Samajwadi Party would also face a split soon with many of its leaders expected to join the BJP. </p>