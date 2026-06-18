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Homeindiamaharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) heading for another split?

Sensing trouble, Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday rushed its top leaders to Delhi to meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 22:46 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 22:46 IST
Indian PoliticsMaharashtra NewsSanjay Raut

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