Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut sentenced to 15 days imprisonment in defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife; gets bail

In April 2022, when the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, Raut had alleged toilet scam of over Rs 100 crore linked to Somaiya and his family. Raut alleged that Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation run by the Somaiya family was involved in the 100 crore toilet scam involving Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation in the Thane district.

Reacting to the order, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have slammed Raut for what they described as a habit of making allegations before TV news channels every morning.

Advocate Vivekanand Gupta, who represented Prof Somaiya, had alleged that Raut made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband.

“I am an ordinary housewife, engaged in social service and educational activities, but will fight anyone who tries to harm my family members. I am satisfied by the court’s verdict. It will prevent others from making such absurd allegations,” said Prof Somaiya.

In his defence, Raut said: “I had merely raised certain questions on the basis of certain official records raising doubts on the toilet construction issue, which was also endorsed by ruling Maha Yuti alliance leaders so where have I made any defamation".

“Raut is a fighter and he will continue to fight…we are not frightened,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

“This is a court order and everyone must accept it,” said BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule.